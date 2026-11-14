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Oklahoma City visits Sacramento following Gilgeous-Alexander’s 40-point game

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By AP News

Oklahoma City Thunder (8-5, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Sacramento Kings (1-11, 14th in the Western Conference)

Sacramento, California; Sunday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma City plays the Sacramento Kings after Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 40 points in the Thunder’s 113-112 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers.

The Kings have gone 1-9 against Western Conference teams. Sacramento is 1-8 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Thunder are 5-5 against Western Conference opponents. Oklahoma City ranks eighth in the Western Conference with 11.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Chet Holmgren averaging 4.7.

The Kings make 45.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.8 percentage points higher than the Thunder have allowed to their opponents (41.7%). The Kings average 111.2 points per game, 9.7 fewer points than the 120.9 the Kings allow.

TOP PERFORMERS: Domantas Sabonis is averaging 14.5 points, 13.2 rebounds and 5.8 assists for the Kings. Darius Acuff Jr. is averaging 26.0 points over the last 10 games.

Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 30.5 points and 4.5 assists for the Thunder. Jared McCain is averaging 14.8 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 1-9, averaging 108.2 points, 39.5 rebounds, 25.7 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 120.2 points per game.

Thunder: 5-5, averaging 112.5 points, 46.7 rebounds, 22.8 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.7 points.

INJURIES: Kings: Ben Simmons: out for season (achilles), Precious Achiuwa: out (leg), Maxime Raynaud: out (knee).

Thunder: Cason Wallace: out (shoulder), Thomas Sorber: out (knee), Ajay Mitchell: out (ankle), Chet Holmgren: out (knee), Jaylin Williams: day to day (back), Jalen Williams: out (ankle).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

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