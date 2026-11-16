Charlotte visits Los Angeles after Doncic’s 43-point outing

Charlotte Hornets (4-9, 11th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (12-2, second in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Tuesday, 11 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles hosts the Charlotte Hornets after Luka Doncic scored 43 points in the Los Angeles Lakers’ 131-123 victory over the Phoenix Suns.

The Lakers have gone 5-1 in home games. Los Angeles ranks sixth in the league with 16.7 fast break points per game led by Doncic averaging 3.9.

The Hornets are 1-5 on the road. Charlotte ranks third in the Eastern Conference allowing just 109.8 points while holding opponents to 47.6% shooting.

The Lakers make 50.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.7 percentage points higher than the Hornets have allowed to their opponents (47.6%). The Hornets’ 40.0% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.5 percentage points lower than the Lakers have given up to their opponents (45.5%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Walker Kessler is shooting 68.0% and averaging 14.5 points for the Lakers. Doncic is averaging 32.4 points over the last 10 games.

Naz Reid is scoring 17.2 points per game with 8.2 rebounds and 2.2 assists for the Hornets. Brandon Miller is averaging 15.3 points and 3.9 rebounds while shooting 36.4% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lakers: 9-1, averaging 120.6 points, 42.9 rebounds, 24.2 assists, 11.5 steals and 6.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.7 points per game.

Hornets: 2-8, averaging 98.2 points, 46.7 rebounds, 21.5 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 39.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.7 points.

INJURIES: Lakers: Austin Reaves: out (heel), Cameron Carr: out (illness).

Hornets: Kon Knueppel: out (leg), Dennis Schroder: out (soreness).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press