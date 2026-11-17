Philadelphia 76ers (12-3, first in the Eastern Conference) vs. Orlando Magic (6-7, eighth in the Eastern Conference)

Orlando, Florida; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Orlando will try to prolong its four-game win streak with a victory against Philadelphia.

The Magic have gone 4-4 against Eastern Conference teams. Orlando is fifth in the Eastern Conference with 32.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Wendell Carter Jr. averaging 6.2.

The 76ers are 12-3 in Eastern Conference play. Philadelphia ranks third in the league scoring 17.1 fast break points per game. Tyrese Maxey leads the 76ers averaging 5.7.

The Magic score 108.8 points per game, 2.5 fewer points than the 111.3 the 76ers give up. The 76ers are shooting 46.1% from the field, 0.1% lower than the 46.2% the Magic’s opponents have shot this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Carter is averaging 13.2 points and 8.8 rebounds for the Magic. Franz Wagner is averaging 25.1 points over the last 10 games.

Maxey is scoring 26.5 points per game with 3.3 rebounds and 5.8 assists for the 76ers. Jaylen Brown is averaging 21.3 points and 6.0 rebounds while shooting 52.3% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Magic: 5-5, averaging 108.6 points, 43.0 rebounds, 26.1 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.9 points per game.

76ers: 8-2, averaging 115.7 points, 43.6 rebounds, 27.0 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.2 points.

INJURIES: Magic: Paolo Banchero: out (ankle), Jonathan Isaac: out (knee), Izaiyah Nelson: out (ankle), Noah Penda: out (hamstring).

76ers: Ariel Hukporti: out for season (achilles), Adem Bona: out (neck), LeBron James: out (back), Dominick Barlow: out (back).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press