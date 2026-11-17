Chicago Bulls (3-10, 14th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Brooklyn Nets (3-10, 13th in the Eastern Conference)

New York; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Josh Giddey and the Chicago Bulls take on Julius Randle and the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday.

The Nets have gone 2-8 against Eastern Conference opponents. Brooklyn has a 0-2 record in one-possession games.

The Bulls are 2-9 in Eastern Conference play. Chicago allows 125.9 points to opponents while being outscored by 11.3 points per game.

The Nets score 111.2 points per game, 14.7 fewer points than the 125.9 the Bulls give up. The Bulls average 114.6 points per game, 3.2 fewer than the 117.8 the Nets allow to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Randle is averaging 20.9 points, 6.2 rebounds and 4.7 assists for the Nets. Michael Porter Jr. is averaging 19.8 points over the last 10 games.

Norman Powell is scoring 21.6 points per game and averaging 2.9 rebounds for the Bulls. Matas Buzelis is averaging 14.2 points and 4.5 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nets: 3-7, averaging 111.2 points, 42.3 rebounds, 24.6 assists, 7.9 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.1 points per game.

Bulls: 2-8, averaging 114.6 points, 42.4 rebounds, 28.3 assists, 8.2 steals and 6.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 125.3 points.

INJURIES: Nets: Michael Porter Jr.: day to day (personal).

Bulls: Tobe Awaka: out (back), Caleb Wilson: out (hand).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press