Portland Trail Blazers (9-4, sixth in the Western Conference) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (10-4, fourth in the Western Conference)

Minneapolis; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

LINE: Timberwolves -2.5; over/under is 226.5

BOTTOM LINE: Jaden McDaniels and the Minnesota Timberwolves host Deni Avdija and the Portland Trail Blazers in Western Conference action.

The Timberwolves are 2-0 against division opponents. Minnesota ranks third in the Western Conference with 51.9 points per game in the paint led by Anthony Edwards averaging 11.0.

The Trail Blazers are 9-4 against conference opponents. Portland is seventh in the league with 33.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Donovan Clingan averaging 6.8.

The Timberwolves average 13.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.6 more made shots on average than the 11.3 per game the Trail Blazers give up. The Trail Blazers average 11.8 more points per game (117.9) than the Timberwolves allow (106.1).

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Timberwolves won the last meeting 106-98 on Nov. 17. Terrence Shannon Jr scored 34 points to help lead the Timberwolves to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: LaMelo Ball is averaging 17.7 points, 5.8 assists and 1.9 steals for the Timberwolves. Ayo Dosunmu is averaging 20.1 points over the last 10 games.

Clingan is averaging 10.9 points, 10.5 rebounds and 2.4 blocks for the Trail Blazers. Avdija is averaging 24.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Timberwolves: 7-3, averaging 115.6 points, 46.7 rebounds, 25.6 assists, 8.8 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.6 points per game.

Trail Blazers: 6-4, averaging 114.5 points, 44.1 rebounds, 23.7 assists, 6.5 steals and 6.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.6 points.

INJURIES: Timberwolves: Donte DiVincenzo: out (achilles), Jaylen Clark: out (hamstring), Anthony Edwards: out (knee).

Trail Blazers: Chris Youngblood: out (foot), Shaedon Sharpe: out (meniscus), Vit Krejci: out (leg), Ja Morant: out (hamstring).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press