Boston Celtics (11-3, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. Denver Nuggets (7-5, eighth in the Western Conference)

Denver; Wednesday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Boston hits the road against Denver aiming to extend its four-game road winning streak.

The Nuggets have gone 2-3 in home games. Denver ranks ninth in the NBA with 49.5 points in the paint led by Nikola Jokic averaging 14.0.

The Celtics are 5-2 on the road. Boston ranks eighth in the league with 13.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Mitchell Robinson averaging 2.4.

The Nuggets average 10.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.7 fewer makes per game than the Celtics allow (14.4). The Celtics average 114.8 points per game, 1.6 more than the 113.2 the Nuggets allow.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jokic is averaging 24.1 points, 10.9 rebounds, 8.9 assists and 1.8 steals for the Nuggets. Jamal Murray is averaging 26.5 points over the last 10 games.

Jayson Tatum is averaging 26.5 points, 6.5 rebounds and 7.1 assists for the Celtics. Paul George is averaging 2.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nuggets: 6-4, averaging 114.1 points, 39.6 rebounds, 28.4 assists, 9.0 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 49.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.7 points per game.

Celtics: 8-2, averaging 112.8 points, 45.2 rebounds, 26.9 assists, 8.2 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 99.9 points.

INJURIES: Nuggets: Julian Strawther: out (knee).

Celtics: Neemias Queta: out (rest).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press