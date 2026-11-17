Memphis Grizzlies (10-4, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (8-7, seventh in the Eastern Conference)

Cleveland; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Memphis is looking to build upon its three-game win streak with a victory against Cleveland.

The Cavaliers are 6-2 on their home court. Cleveland averages 13.4 turnovers per game and is 3-3 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Grizzlies are 7-0 on the road. Memphis scores 121.7 points and has outscored opponents by 9.4 points per game.

The 118.1 points per game the Cavaliers average are 5.8 more points than the Grizzlies give up (112.3). The Grizzlies are shooting 47.7% from the field, 2.7% higher than the 45.0% the Cavaliers’ opponents have shot this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Donovan Mitchell is averaging 24.1 points and 5.5 assists for the Cavaliers. James Harden is averaging 14.2 points and 5.4 assists over the past 10 games.

Cameron Boozer is averaging 16.5 points, 9.5 rebounds and 5.4 assists for the Grizzlies. Cedric Coward is averaging 14.3 points, 8.5 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.7 steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cavaliers: 5-5, averaging 118.1 points, 45.6 rebounds, 28.1 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.2 points per game.

Grizzlies: 6-4, averaging 123.7 points, 46.4 rebounds, 30.4 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.4 points.

INJURIES: Cavaliers: Nae’Qwan Tomlin: out (back), Evan Mobley: out (toe), Jaylon Tyson: out (ankle), Sam Merrill: out (elbow).

Grizzlies: Isaiah Stewart: out (illness), Scotty Pippen Jr.: out (back), GG Jackson: out (foot), Ty Jerome: out (hip), Richie Saunders: out (knee).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press