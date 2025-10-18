McQuaide throws 5 TD passes to lead Villanova’s 56-14 rout over Hampton

VILLANOVA, Pa. (AP) — Pat McQuaide threw five touchdown passes and Obinna Nwobodo forced and returned a fumble for a touchdown to lead Villanova to a 56-14 rout over Coastal Athletic Conference foe Hampton on Saturday.

McQuaide was 10-of-13 passing for 166 yards and five scores, led by a 65-yard connection to Chris Colby. All five receiving touchdowns were to different receivers.

The FCS No. 15 Wildcats (4-4, 2-3) opened the game with six consecutive touchdown drives and shut out Hampton 49-0 in the first half.

The Wildcats’ defense forced four consecutive three-and-outs before Nwobodo forced a fumble from Braden Davis and returned it for a score. The Hampton (2-5, 0-4) offense had 32 yards in the first half.

The Pirates’ first points of the game came at the 6:42 mark in the third quarter on a 3-yard pass play from Davis to Gracen Goldsmith. Earl Woods III added a 66-yard rushing touchdown with 4:33 left in the game, comprising 24.4 percent of Hampton’s 270-yard offensive total.

Davis was 10-of-17 passing for 66 yards.

Both Jason Hall and Julian Talley were ejected for Villanova for targeting.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football