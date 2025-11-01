Skip to main content
Peters throws for 2 TDs, runs for another in Arkansas-Pine Bluff's 40-21 win over Southern

By AP News

PINE BLUFF, Ark. (AP) — Christian Peters threw for two touchdowns and ran for another as Arkansas-Pine Bluff defeated Southern 40-21 on Saturday to snap a three-game losing streak.

Peters ran for a 20-yard touchdown and threw a 31-yard scoring pass to Ellis Stewart in building a 24-7 halftime lead.

Peters’ 32-yard score to Stewart made it 37-7 with under seven minutes left in the third quarter.

Peters was 21-of-32 passing for 231 yards and was intercepted once. Stewart finished with 83 yards on four catches. Jaylen Jennings rushed for 99 yards and a TD on 25 carries. DJ Stevenson also rushed for a touchdown for the Golden Lions (3-5, 2-3 Southwestern Athletic Conference)

Ashton Strother and Cam’Ron McCoy each threw a TD pass to Darren Morris for the Jaguars (1-8, 0-5). McCoy also rushed for a score. Strother was picked off once.

