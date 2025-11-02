Raynor’s 2 TD passes, Arkansas State’s 9 sacks help Red Wolves beat Troy 23-10

TROY, Ala. (AP) — Jaylen Raynor was 21-of-29 passing for 247 yards and two touchdowns to help Arkansas State beat Troy 23-10 on Saturday night in a matchup between two of the top teams in the Sun Belt Conference.

Arkansas State (5-4, 4-1) moved into a second-place tie with Troy, a game behind idle Southern Miss, in the conference’s West Division.

The Red Wolves 12 tackles for loss, which included nine sacks. Demarcus Hendricks had two sacks and Ethan Hassler had 1 1/2 while Nigel Nelson, Simeon Mitchell, Chris Boti, Cody Sigler and Marcus Bradley added one apiece.

Raynor threw a 4-yard touchdown pass to Tyler Fortenberry that opened the scoring about 5 1/2 minutes into the game. On the next play from scrimmage the Trojans fumbled the snap and Bryan Whitehead recovered before Raynor’s 19-yard touchdown pass to Hunter Summers capped a three-play, 29-yard drive.

Clune Van Andel kicked a 30-yard field goal that made it 17-0 with 2:58 left in the first quarter.

Tucker Kilcrease was 19-of-34 passing for 166 yards with an interception and added a 1-yard touchdown run early in the fourth quarter. Scott Taylor Renfroe made a 43-yard field goal for Troy (6-3, 4-1) just before halftime.

