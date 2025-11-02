Dye runs for 155 yards and TD, leads Southern Utah over Austin Peay 33-17

CEDAR CITY, Utah (AP) — Joshua Dye ran for 155 yards and a touchdown to lead Southern Utah to a 33-17 victory over Austin Peay on Saturday night.

Dye’s 10-yard touchdown run stretched the lead to 17-7 midway through the second quarter for Southern Utah (4-5, 3-2 United Athletic Conference), which never trailed.

Bronson Barron completed 15 of 23 passes for 184 yards for Southern Utah. Talmage Brown and Braedon Wissler also had touchdown runs for the Thunderbirds, who have won three straight since ending a five-game losing streak. Shane Carr and Gabe Nunez combined for 10 catches and 147 yards receiving.

Chris Parson threw for 178 yards and two touchdowns for Austin Peay (5-4, 3-3), which entered ranked No. 24 in the FCS coaches’ poll and has lost two of its last three games.

