Burkett and Calwise connect for 3 TD passes and Eastern Kentucky dumps Central Arkansas 34-13

CONWAY, Ark. (AP) — Myles Burkett threw three touchdown passes to Marcus Calwise Jr. and Eastern Kentucky rolled past Central Arkansas 34-13 on Saturday night.

The Colonels held the Bears to 280 yards and Central Arkansas managed just three points after the first quarter.

Eastern Kentucky (4-5, 2-3 United Athletic Conference) led 21-13 at halftime and Burkett’s 50-yard touchdown pass to Calwise made it 31-13 in the third quarter. They also connected on two 5-yard touchdowns in the first half and Burkett had a 4-yard touchdown run.

Burkett passed for 209 yards and the Colonels also had 209 yards rushing. Calwise had 106 yards receiving.

Landen Chambers had 116 yards rushing for Central Arkansas (3-6, 2-3) and scored the Bears’ only touchdown on a 1-yard run in the first quarter. Austin Myers had 157 yards passing and was intercepted twice. ___

