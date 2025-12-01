Sykes leads Long Beach State past San Diego 76-72

LONG BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Gavin Sykes scored 30 points to lead Long Beach State and secured the victory with a jump shot with 23 seconds remaining as the Beach defeated San Diego 76-72 on Sunday.

Sykes shot 12 for 22, including 5 for 9 from beyond the arc for the Beach (2-6). Petar Majstorovic scored 14 points and added six assists and four steals. Shaquil Bender finished 3 of 4 from the field to finish with eight points.

The Toreros (3-4) were led in scoring by Brandon Benjamin, who finished with 16 points. San Diego also got 12 points from Juan Sebastian Gorosito. Tim Moore Jr. also had 11 points.

Sykes scored 10 points in the first half and Long Beach State went into halftime trailing 38-34. Sykes scored a team-high 20 points for Long Beach State in the second half, including their game-winning shot in the final minute.

