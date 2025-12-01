Aaliyah Chavez’s 29 points lead Oklahoma to Great Egret Division Championship

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Aaliyah Chavez scored 29 points to lead No. 9 Oklahoma to a 109-91 victory over Florida State for the Great Egret Division Championship in the GEICO Coconut Hoops tournament Sunday night

It’s the first in-season tournament title of the Jennie Baranczyk era.

Sahar Williams added 16 points, Zya Vann 15, Raegan Beers 14 and Payton Verhulst and Caya Smith 12 each for the Sooners (7-1), who surpassed their average of 88 points per game.

Florida State (4-5) stayed in the game by making a season-high 19 3-pointers. Oklahoma had 13.

The Seminoles, who already have played No. 1 Connecticut, Florida, Indiana and Illinois, showed no fear against the Sooners. They led 19-12 in the first quarter and 38-31 in the second. After drawing the wrath of their coach, the Sooners proceeded to go on a 12-0 run. They led 43-42 at halftime.

FSU stayed in the game by making nine 3-pointers and scoring 11 fast-break points in the first half.

Oklahoma used a 7-0 run to push its lead to 53-44. Florida State drew within three but could get no closer.

Jasmin Shavers scored 24 points and Sydney Bowles 18 for Florida State. Emma Risch added 16, Sole Williams 15 and Allie Kubek 11.

Up next

Oklahoma will host North Carolina State on Wednesday.

Florida State will host Georgia on Wednesday.