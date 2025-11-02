Jordan Marshall runs for 185 yards and 3 TDs to help No. 21 Michigan hold off Purdue for 21-16 win

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — No. 21 Michigan is very fortunate it has a pair of standout running backs.

Jordan Marshall, filling in for injured Justice Haynes, had career highs with 185 yards rushing and three touchdowns to help the Wolverines hold off Purdue for a 21-16 win Saturday night.

“Sloppy win,” Marshall said. “We’re a way better team than that.”

Michigan (7-2, 5-1 Big Ten) was in a closely contested game against a team without a conference win because Bryce Underwood struggled and the Boilermakers (2-7, 0-6) were able to move and possess the ball.

“We’re in a position to do everything we wanted to accomplish,” coach Sherrone Moore said.

Purdue pulled within four points early in the third quarter on Spencer Porath’s career-best 50-yard field goal and cut its deficit to five points with six minutes left on Ryan Browne’s 5-yard pass to Malachi Thomas.

The Wolverines sealed the win on the final drive, advancing inside the Boilermakers 10 before kneeling to run out the clock.

“We knew it was going to be a battle,” Marshall said. “They have nothing to lose.”

Underwood was 13 of 22 for 145 yards with an interception. He ran seven times for 44 yards, but fumbled from Purdue’s 4 and into the end zone for a touchback in the third quarter.

“We’re going to do a lot of self-reflection to see what we can do better,” Underwood said.

Marshall’s second touchdown broke a tie with 17 seconds left in the first half and his third gave Michigan a 21-10 lead early in the fourth.

The Boilermakers will likely lament missed opportunities.

They advanced to the Michigan 33 and 22 on their first two drives, but Derrick Moore’s sacks kept them scoreless. On the first play of the fourth quarter, Purdue coach Barry Odom went for it on fourth-and-2 from their 49 and quarterback Malachi Singleton was stopped short on a run.

“I was here to win the game,” Odom said. “I thought we needed to find a way to get points out of that possession. We didn’t. We came up a couple inches short. Absolutely no regret on the play call.”

Purdue finished with 276 yards with a balanced offense and had a 5-plus minute edge in time of possession.

The Boilermakers pulled into a 7-all tie midway through the second quarter on Antonio Harris’ 2-yard run that capped a 16-play, 75-yard that took 9:30 off the clock.

“You can see when we are successful on third down, how much that changes the game,” Browne said.

What a run

Marshall, a sophomore, has had 110 yards rushing or more in three straight games against Washington, Michigan State and Purdue.

“It’s not a surprise,” Michigan linebacker Ernest Hausmann said. “We all know what Jordan is capable of doing.”

Injury report

Haynes was on the sideline with a scooter keeping weight off his right foot that had a protective boot. Edge rusher Jaishawn Barham left early in the game and receiver Donovan McCulley went out with an injury in the second half. Defensive back Rod Moore did not play due to a knee injury. Linebackers Cole Sullivan and Jimmy Rolder also missed the game.

The takeaway

Purdue: Odom’s first season has not gone well with a seven-game losing streak, but he can be proud of how well his team competed in a game they were expected to get routed.

“We gave them a run for their money,” Boilermakers defensive back Tony Grimes said.

Michigan: Underwood was the nation’s top-ranked recruit last season and has not met expectations as a passer, missing throws and making ill-advised decisions.

“Everyone around him has to execute,” Moore said. “It’s not just all Bryce.”

Up next

Purdue: Hosts top-ranked Ohio State next Saturday.

Michigan: Has two weeks to prepare to play Northwestern at Wrigley Field on Nov. 15.

By LARRY LAGE

AP Sports Writer