McNeese runs over Northwestern State 50-3

LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) — Jake Strong had one of McNeese’s four first-half rushing touchdowns as the Cowboys jumped to an early lead and beat Northwestern State 50-3 on Saturday night.

Strong completed 11 of 17 passes for 121 yards with a touchdown pass and interception. His 35-yard touchdown run helped McNeese (3-6, 2-3 Southland Conference) build a 29-3 halftime lead. Strong also led the Cowboys’ ground game, running for 94 of the Cowboys’ 313 yards.

Coleby Hamm finished with a pair of touchdown runs. Tre’Vonte Citizen, Devin Lippold and Jaylen Robinson also had touchdown runs for the Cowboys. Citizen finished with 63 yards rushing on six carries. Hamm added 44 yards.

McNeese had 461 total yards and held Northwestern State to 178.

Grayson Lytton kicked a 33-yard field goal for Northwestern State (1-8, 0-5), which has lost eight in a row following a 20-10 win over Alcorn State in the season opener.

