El Moutaouakkil scores 19 in Jacksonville State’s 66-39 win against Auburn-Montgomery

By AP News

JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Mostapha El Moutaouakkil’s 19 points helped Jacksonville State defeat Auburn-Montgomery 66-39 on Sunday.

El Moutaouakkil added 10 rebounds for the Gamecocks (4-4). Jamar Franklin went 4 of 8 from the field (3 for 6 from 3-point range) to add 11 points. Aitor Anabitarte shot 2 of 3 from the field and 5 of 5 from the free-throw line to finish with nine points.

Marius Canery led the way for the Warhawks with nine points. Ti’Avian Scruggs added six points and six rebounds for Auburn-Montgomery. Colby Williams also had five points.

Jacksonville State took the lead for good with 6:52 left in the first half. The score was 32-23 at halftime, with El Moutaouakkil racking up 14 points.

Jacksonville State extended its lead to 46-25 during the second half, fueled by an 11-1 scoring run.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

