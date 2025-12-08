Jaron Pierre Jr. scores 35 to lead SMU over Texas A&M 93-80 in OT

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Jaron Pierre Jr. scored a season-high 35 points, including five straight in overtime that gave SMU the lead for good in a 93-80 victory over Texas A&M on Sunday.

Pierre, who sank a jumper with 25 seconds left to force OT, hit two free throws and a 3-pointer to break a tie at 79 and SMU stayed in front over the final 3:08. The Mustangs (9-1) outscored the Aggies 16-3 in the extra 5-minute period.

Pierre made 13 of 21 shots and fell a point shy of his career high. He shot 3 for 8 from 3-point range and made all six of his free throws.

Boopie Miller went 10 for 10 at the foul line and scored 19 for SMU, adding six rebounds and four assists. Corey Washington had 14 points and Samet Yigitoglu totaled 12 points and eight rebounds before fouling out. B.J. Edwards just missed a triple-double with nine points, 11 rebounds and nine assists.

Marcus Hill totaled 25 points and seven rebounds for the Aggies (7-3) before fouling out. Rashawn Agee and Mackenzie Mgbako both scored 13 with Agee snagging 11 rebounds.

Pierre had 11 points and Yigitoglu scored 10 to help SMU cruise into halftime up 41-27.

Pierre sank a jumper to give SMU its largest lead four minutes into the second half, 49-34.

The Mustangs stayed ahead until Hill and Mgbako had layups followed by Pop Isaacs’ 3-pointer, capping a 7-0 run and giving the Aggies a 77-73 lead with 1:17 left. Edwards made two free throws and Pierre hit a jumper to force OT tied at 77.

Up next

SMU: Hosts LSU on Saturday.

Texas A&M: Hosts Jacksonville on Sunday.

