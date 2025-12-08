Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Cloudy
42.8 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Jaden Booth, Dylan Faulkner help Samford fend off Cornell 93-90

Sponsored by:
By AP News

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Jadin Booth scored 30 points and Dylan Faulkner posted a double-double to help Samford fend off Cornell 93-90 on Sunday night.

Booth also had five assists for the Bulldogs (5-6). Faulkner finished with 23 points on 9-for-10 shooting. He added 12 rebounds and three blocks. Cade Norris scored 13 on 5-for-7 shooting.

Cooper Noard led the way for the Big Red (5-5) with 23 points. Adam Tsang Hinton added 16 points and six rebounds. Josh Baldwin finished with 12 points, six rebounds and four assists.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.