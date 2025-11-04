Weber State wins 130-38 over West Coast Baptist

OGDEN, Utah (AP) — Trevor Henning scored 20 points as Weber State beat NCCAA-member West Coast Baptist 130-38 in a season-opening contest for the Wildcats.

Henning added seven rebounds for the Wildcats. Jace Whiting scored 19 points while going 8 of 13 (3 for 7 from 3-point range) and added five assists. David Hansen had 15 points and went 5 of 10 from the field (5 for 9 from 3-point range).

Austin Pace led the way for West Coast Baptist with 24 points and six rebounds. Troy Santos added seven points and Alex South also had five points and seven rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press