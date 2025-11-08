Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
65.3 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Thomas Batties II scores 17 as Harvard beats MIT 79-50 in season opener

Sponsored by:
By AP News

BOSTON (AP) — Thomas Batties II had 17 points in Harvard’s 79-50 win against MIT on Friday in a season opener for the Crimson.

Batties shot 5 of 8 from the field and 6 of 6 from the free-throw line for the Crimson. Chandler Pigge scored 13 and added five rebounds, five assists, and three steals. Tey Barbour finished 4 of 7 from 3-point range, scoring 12 with six rebounds.

The Engineers were led in scoring by Isaac Dobie, who finished with 17 points and six rebounds. Jackson Weiland pitched in with 11 points and nine rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.