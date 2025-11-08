Thomas Batties II scores 17 as Harvard beats MIT 79-50 in season opener

BOSTON (AP) — Thomas Batties II had 17 points in Harvard’s 79-50 win against MIT on Friday in a season opener for the Crimson.

Batties shot 5 of 8 from the field and 6 of 6 from the free-throw line for the Crimson. Chandler Pigge scored 13 and added five rebounds, five assists, and three steals. Tey Barbour finished 4 of 7 from 3-point range, scoring 12 with six rebounds.

The Engineers were led in scoring by Isaac Dobie, who finished with 17 points and six rebounds. Jackson Weiland pitched in with 11 points and nine rebounds.

By The Associated Press