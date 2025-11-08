Skip to main content
Houser accounts for 4 total TDs as East Carolina wins against Charlotte, 48-22

Sponsored by:
By AP News

GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Katin Houser threw for 224 yards and two touchdowns, added 26 yards and two more scores on the ground, and East Carolina took down Charlotte, 48-22 on Saturday.

The Pirates (6-3, 4-1 American Conference) rode a 21-point first quarter to the win, never trailing in the contest. They led 35-14 at halftime, and added another touchdown and two field goals in the second half to cruise to a comfortable win.

London Montgomery ran for 85 yards and a score on 11 carries. Anthony Smith and Yannick Smith each caught touchdown passes, and combined for 14 catches for 128 yards.

Charlotte (1-8, 0-6) was led by Grayson Loftis, who threw for 279 yards (20-of-31 passing), three touchdowns, and one interception. Sean Brown caught seven passes for 119 yards and a score to lead all receivers. Javen Nicholas added 90 receiving yards and caught two touchdown passes.

