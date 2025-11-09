Brungard accounts for 6 TDs, leads Youngstown State over Southern Illinois 48-38

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — Beau Brungard accounted for six touchdowns, and Youngstown State scored on each of its five drives in the second half to beat Southern Illinois 48-38 on Saturday.

Brungard completed 26 of 35 passes for 345 yards and threw four touchdown passes. He added 104 yards rushing on 15 carries and a pair of scoring runs. It was his 10th career game with more than 100 yards rushing.

Youngstown State (6-4, 3-3 Missouri Valley Football Conference), ranked No. 22 in the FCS coaches’ poll, trailed 24-14 at halftime.

Brungard threw a touchdown pass to end each of the Penguins’ first two drives of the third quarter. Jaden Gilbert then broke loose on a 40-yard touchdown run to stretch the Penguins’ lead to 35-24. Brungard had a 17-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter. His fourth TD pass was a 13-yarder to Gilbert with 1:51 to play.

Gilbert finished with 149 yards rushing on nine carries. Ky Wilson caught two touchdown passes and Ethan Wright had one for the Penguins.

DJ Williams was 23-of-42 passing for 361 yards and threw three touchdown passes for No. 16 Southern Illinois (6-4, 3-3). He also added 55 yards on the ground and a touchdown. Edward Robinson had 85 yards rushing for the Salukis.

