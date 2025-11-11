Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Partly Cloudy
Sponsored By:

Denis Badalau scores 19 points in the first half and Rutgers goes on to beat Maine 72-60

Sponsored by:
By AP News

PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) — Denis Badalau scored all 19 of his points in the first half, Dylan Grant had 10 points and 10 rebounds for his first career double-double and Rutgers beat Maine 72-60 on Monday night.

Rutgers opened the game on a 15-2 run, with seven straight points from Badalau, and led throughout. Badalau scored 19 of Rutgers’ 37 first-half points after making 4 of 5 from 3-point range, while Maine went 4 of 11.

Tariq Francis scored five points in Rutgers’ 10-0 run to begin the second half for a 47-30 lead. The Scarlet Knights added a 7-0 run for a 17-point lead with 10:43 remaining.

Francis finished with 12 points, and Darren Buchanan Jr. added 10 off the bench for Rutgers (2-0), which opened the season with a 28-point victory over Rider.

Isaac Bonilla scored 12 points, Bashir N’Galang added 11 and TJ Biel had 10 for Maine (0-3), which has lost to George Washington and Stony Brook. Freshman Ace Flagg, the twin brother of Dallas Mavericks rookie Cooper, scored six.

Rutgers turned 18 Maine turnovers into 25 points.

___ Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.