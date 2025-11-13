Skip to main content
Iwuala, McMahon post double-doubles and No. 13 Mississippi women blast Southern 94-44

By AP News
By AP News

OXFORD Miss. (AP) — Christeen Iwuala and Cotie McMahon posted double-doubles and No. 13 Mississippi routed Southern 94-44 on Wednesday night.

Iwuala scored 22 points on 10-for-14 shooting and grabbed 11 rebounds. McMahon had 18 points and 10 rebounds for the Rebels (3-0).

The Rebels more than doubled Southern’s point total in each of the first two quarters and tripled the Jaguars’ number — 30-10 — in the third quarter. The Rebels led 73-30 through three quarters.

Iwuala made 7 of 9 shots and led the Rebels with 14 points in the first half. The Rebels scored 28 points in the paint and led 43-20 at halftime. They finished with 50 paint points.

Zaria Hurston scored 21 points for the Jaguars.

Lauren Jacobs had 10 points for Ole Miss.

Ole Miss improved to 99-7 against SWAC opponents, including 8-0 against Southern. The teams last met in 2014.

Southern is 0-3 after facing three opponents from power conferences — Ole Miss, Iowa and Iowa State.

Up next

Mississippi: The Rebels play at Memphis on Tuesday.

Southern: The Jaguars host Tougaloo College on Tuesday.

___ Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball

