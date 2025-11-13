Skip to main content
Brewer’s 26 lead Western Michigan over Purdue Fort Wayne 83-71

By AP News

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) — Jayden Brewer scored 26 points to help Western Michigan defeat Purdue Fort Wayne 83-71 on Wednesday.

Brewer added 12 rebounds for the Broncos (2-2). Brady Swartz added 20 points while shooting 7 for 11, including 6 for 9 from beyond the arc.

Corey Hadnot II finished with 32 points and four steals for the Mastodons (1-3). DeAndre Craig added 10 points, seven rebounds and six assists.

Swartz scored eight points in the first half and Western Michigan went into halftime trailing 37-32. Brewer’s 21-point second half helped Western Michigan close out the 12-point victory.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

