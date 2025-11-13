Skylar Jones, No. 22 Louisville women pull out 74-68 win over Colorado

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Skylar Jones scored 21 points and No. 22 Louisville pulled out a 74-68 win over Colorado on Wednesday night as the Buffaloes went cold in the fourth quarter.

The Buffaloes led by three entering the final period but went almost nine minutes before making a field goal, missing 10 shots, and had a scoring drought of about 5 1/2 minutes. Colorado was 2 of 15 from the field in the fourth quarter, while Louisville made 10 of 14 free throws to offset 4-of-12 shooting.

Tajianna Roberts scored 16 points for the Cardinals (2-1) and Laura Ziegler had 15.

Zyanna Walker scored 19 points to lead Colorado (1-1) and Logyn Green and Anaelle Dutat both added 13, with Dutat grabbing 11 rebounds.

Jade Masogayo made two free throws to give Colorado a 60-55 lead 20 seconds into the fourth quarter, but Reyna Scott tied it with two from the line and a 3-pointer. After two more Colorado free throws, the Cardinals pulled away. The Buffs didn’t get a basket until Dutat’s layup pulled them within 68-65 with 1:07 to play. Louisville made 6 of 8 free throws in the last 24 seconds.

Colorado led by 11 early in the first quarter and 37-34 at the half.

Elif Istanbulluoglu hit a 3-pointer to start a 10-0 run that Roberts finished with a 3 for a 49-45 Louisville lead midway through the third quarter. Walker converted a three-point play and a jumper in the last minute and Colorado led 58-55 heading to the fourth quarter.

UP NEXT

Colorado: Heads home to face Portland State on Sunday.

Louisville: Goes to Clemson on Sunday for an early ACC game.

