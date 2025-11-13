Skip to main content
Dinkins scores 20 points, leads Manhattan past Utah Tech 79-75 in Rainbow Classic

By AP News

HONOLULU (AP) — Devin Dinkins scored 20 points and Manhattan beat Utah Tech 79-75 on Wednesday night in the Rainbow Classic.

Dinkins shot 5 of 11 from the field and 8 for 9 from the free-throw line for the Jaspers (2-1). Fraser Roxburgh scored 19 points and added eight rebounds. Jaden Winston finished with 15 points.

Ethan Potter led the Trailblazers (2-3) with 20 points and 11 rebounds. Chance Trujillo added 15 points and two steals. Tanner Davis had 11 points.

On Friday, Utah Tech squares off against Mississippi Valley State and Manhattan faces Hawaii in tournament games.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

