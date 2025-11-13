Skip to main content
Templin scores 16 as Utah State downs Weber State 83-73

By AP News

LOGAN, Utah (AP) — Karson Templin had 16 points in Utah State’s 83-73 victory against Weber State on Wednesday.

Templin added five rebounds for the Aggies (3-0). Kolby King scored 15 points while going 5 of 11 from the floor, including 1 for 5 from 3-point range, and 4 for 6 from the line and added eight rebounds. Garry Clark shot 5 of 5 from the field and 3 for 5 from the line to finish with 13 points.

Trevor Henning led the Wildcats (1-2) in scoring, finishing with 19 points and six rebounds. Nigel Burris added 15 points and 12 rebounds for Weber State.

Utah State entered halftime tied with Weber State 41-41. Templin paced the team in scoring in the first half with 10 points. Utah State used a 9-0 run in the second half to build a 14-point lead at 64-50 with 12:24 left in the half before finishing off the win.

Up next

These two teams both play Saturday. Utah State hosts UTEP and Weber State visits UC Irvine.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

