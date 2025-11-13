Templin scores 16 as Utah State downs Weber State 83-73

LOGAN, Utah (AP) — Karson Templin had 16 points in Utah State’s 83-73 victory against Weber State on Wednesday.

Templin added five rebounds for the Aggies (3-0). Kolby King scored 15 points while going 5 of 11 from the floor, including 1 for 5 from 3-point range, and 4 for 6 from the line and added eight rebounds. Garry Clark shot 5 of 5 from the field and 3 for 5 from the line to finish with 13 points.

Trevor Henning led the Wildcats (1-2) in scoring, finishing with 19 points and six rebounds. Nigel Burris added 15 points and 12 rebounds for Weber State.

Utah State entered halftime tied with Weber State 41-41. Templin paced the team in scoring in the first half with 10 points. Utah State used a 9-0 run in the second half to build a 14-point lead at 64-50 with 12:24 left in the half before finishing off the win.

Up next

These two teams both play Saturday. Utah State hosts UTEP and Weber State visits UC Irvine.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press