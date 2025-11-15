Skip to main content
Potter has 22 as Utah Tech defeats Mississippi Valley State 81-75 in OT

By AP News

HONOLULU (AP) — Ethan Potter scored 22 points as Utah Tech beat Mississippi Valley State 81-75 in overtime on Friday.

Potter added 13 rebounds and three blocks for the Trailblazers (3-3). Madiba Owona scored 16 points and added six rebounds. Chance Trujillo shot 4 for 13, including 2 for 11 from beyond the arc to finish with 12 points.

The Delta Devils (1-4) were led in scoring by Michael James, who finished with 20 points. Daniel Mayfield added 19 points and nine rebounds for Mississippi Valley State. Delkedric Holmes had 12 points and two steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

