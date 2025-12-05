Skip to main content
UC Santa Barbara wins 84-77 in OT against Long Beach State

By AP News

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (AP) — Aidan Mahaney scored 26 points as UC Santa Barbara beat Long Beach State 84-77 in overtime on Thursday in a Big West Conference opener.

Mahaney added six rebounds for the Gauchos (7-2, 1-0). Colin Smith added 18 points while going 3 of 8 from the floor, including 2 for 6 from 3-point range, and 10 for 11 from the line while he also had three steals. Zion Sensley went 5 of 11 from the field (4 for 7 from 3-point range) to finish with 14 points.

Gavin Sykes finished with 24 points for the Beach (2-7, 0-1). Shaquil Bender added 19 points. Petar Majstorovic finished with 12 points and two steals.

Sykes’ 3-pointer with eight seconds left tied the game at 67-all and sent it into overtime.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

