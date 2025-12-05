Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
38.3 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Bullock has 15 as Hawaii downs UC Davis 75-69

Sponsored by:
By AP News

HONOLULU (AP) — Dre Bullock had 15 points in Hawaii’s 75-69 win over UC Davis on Thursday night in a Big West Conference opener.

Bullock also added six rebounds and four steals for the Rainbow Warriors (7-2, 1-0). Hunter Erickson scored 14 points, shooting 5 for 7 (3 for 5 from 3-point range) and 1 of 3 from the free-throw line. Yacine Toumi had 13 points and shot 4 of 4 from the field and 5 of 6 from the free-throw line.

Connor Sevilla finished with 17 points for the Aggies (5-3, 0-1). UC Davis also got 14 points and two steals from Nils Cooper. Niko Rocak also had 13 points, eight rebounds and two steals. Isaiah Chappell scored 11 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.