Bullock has 15 as Hawaii downs UC Davis 75-69

HONOLULU (AP) — Dre Bullock had 15 points in Hawaii’s 75-69 win over UC Davis on Thursday night in a Big West Conference opener.

Bullock also added six rebounds and four steals for the Rainbow Warriors (7-2, 1-0). Hunter Erickson scored 14 points, shooting 5 for 7 (3 for 5 from 3-point range) and 1 of 3 from the free-throw line. Yacine Toumi had 13 points and shot 4 of 4 from the field and 5 of 6 from the free-throw line.

Connor Sevilla finished with 17 points for the Aggies (5-3, 0-1). UC Davis also got 14 points and two steals from Nils Cooper. Niko Rocak also had 13 points, eight rebounds and two steals. Isaiah Chappell scored 11 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press