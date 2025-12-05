Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Mostly Clear
Sponsored By:

Evans scores 19 in UC Irvine’s 73-60 win over UC Riverside

Sponsored by:
By AP News

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — Kyle Evans’ 19 points helped UC Irvine defeat UC Riverside 73-60 on Thursday in a Big West Conference opener.

Evans added eight rebounds and five blocks for the Anteaters (6-4, 1-0). Jurian Dixon shot 6 for 9, including 4 for 5 from beyond the arc to add 16 points. Jovan Jester Jr. had 13 points and shot 4 for 5 (2 for 3 from 3-point range) and 3 of 5 from the free-throw line. Andre Henry scored 10 points.

Marqui Worthy led the way for the Highlanders (4-5, 0-1) with 26 points and eight rebounds. UC Riverside also got 12 points and three blocks from Osiris Grady. Andrew Henderson also had 10 points and six rebounds.

Up next

Both teams play again on Saturday. UC Irvine hosts CSU Northridge and UC Riverside travels to play Cal Poly.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.