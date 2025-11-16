Hammond scores 27 as Santa Clara beats Nevada 98-83

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Christian Hammond’s 27 points helped Santa Clara defeat Nevada 98-83 on Saturday.

Hammond shot 11 for 17 (2 for 5 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line for the Broncos (4-0). Bukky Oboye scored 22 points while going 8 of 10 and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line and added seven blocks. Brenton Knapper shot 5 for 11, including 2 for 7 from beyond the arc to finish with 13 points.

Corey Camper Jr. led the Wolf Pack (3-1) in scoring, finishing with 21 points. Nevada also got 19 points from Tayshawn Comer. Chuck Bailey III also had 11 points, six rebounds and three steals.

Hammond led his team with 20 points in the first half to help put them up 48-34 at the break.

