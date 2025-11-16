Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Rain
55.2 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

No. 12 BYU crushes TCU 44-13, snapping five-game skid against the Horned Frogs

Sponsored by:
By AP News
TCU BYU Football

TCU BYU Football

Photo Icon View Photos

PROVO, Utah (AP) — Bear Bachmeier threw for 296 yards and a touchdown to lead No. 12 BYU to a 44-13 victory over TCU on Saturday night.

Bachmeier added 59 yards and another touchdown on the ground for the freshman’s seventh game this season with both a passing TD and a rushing TD.

Parker Kingston added 80 yards on five catches. LJ Martin led BYU (9-1, 6-1 Big 12, No. 12 CFP) with 88 yards and a touchdown on the ground. The Cougars scored on their first seven drives and did not punt until the fourth quarter.

Josh Hoover threw for a season-low 183 yards and had two interceptions for the Horned Frogs. Eric McAlister had 107 yards on four catches. TCU (6-4, 3-4) had just 15 first downs and went 1 of 10 on third down.

BYU attacked on the ground and through the air with equal efficiency to take control before halftime.

Kingston finished off a 10-play 91-yard drive in the first quarter by scoring on an 11-yard jet sweep. Then, in the second quarter, Bachmeier barreled up the middle for a 17-yard touchdown and threw a short pass that Carsen Ryan took 43 yards for another score. It gave BYU a 24-3 lead with 6:00 left before halftime.

Both of BYU’s fourth-quarter touchdowns came off TCU turnovers. Faletau Satuala intercepted a pass at the TCU 43 to set up a 1-yard, fourth-down plunge from Martin. Then, Tanner Wall returned Hoover’s second interception for 68 yards to put the Cougars up 44-13 with 4:09 left.

The Takeaway

TCU: An inability to get stops on defense and convert third downs on offense kept the Horned Frogs on their heels for much of the game.

BYU: The Cougars were methodical and efficient on offense from the start, helping them snap a five-game losing streak in the series with TCU. By halftime, Bachmeier had his fourth 200-yard game as a passer, and the Cougars had eclipsed 100 rushing yards.

Up Next

TCU: At Houston on Saturday.

BYU: At Cincinnati on Saturday.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

By JOHN COON
Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.