Zevi Eckhaus throws TD pass, runs for 2 scores to lead Washington State over Louisiana Tech 28-3

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) — Zevi Eckhaus threw a touchdown pass before running for two scores and Washington State cruised to a 28-3 victory over Louisiana Tech on Saturday night.

Eckhaus finished off the first possession for Washington State (5-5) with a 23-yard touchdown pass to Joshua Meredith and the Cougars led 7-0 after one quarter.

Eckhaus ran it in from the 7-yard line on a keeper for 14-0 advantage. Drew Henderson missed a 56-yard field goal on the final play of the half, but the Cougars jumped offside and Henderson nailed a second-chance 51-yarder to get Louisiana Tech (5-5) on the scoreboard.

Eckhaus scored on a 1-yard run early in the fourth quarter to finish a 14-play, 66-yard drive that began in the third period and took 8:39 off the clock.

Kirby Vorhees capped the scoring with a 19-yard touchdown run with 1:12 remaining and finished with 76 yards on 16 carries.

Eckhaus completed 17 of 25 passes for 146 yards and carried 11 times for 56 yards.

The Bulldogs managed just 167 total yards, 107 on the ground.

Washington State, playing as an independent before returning to a revamped Pac-12 Conference next season, and Conference USA member Louisiana Tech met for the first time. Both teams have two chances to earn one more victory and qualify for a bowl game.

