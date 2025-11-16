Jurian Dixon scores 23 to propel UC Irvine past Weber State 79-70

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — Jurian Dixon’s 23 points helped UC Irvine defeat Weber State 79-70 on Saturday night.

Dixon shot 7 for 13 (2 for 4 from 3-point range) and 7 of 8 from the free-throw line for the Anteaters (3-1). Derin Saran scored 15 points while shooting 4 of 9 from the field and 7 for 7 from the line, adding five rebounds. Tama Isaac had 14 points.

Edwin Suarez led the way for the Wildcats (1-3) with 13 points, six rebounds and two steals. Weber State also got 11 points and six rebounds from Trevor Henning. Viljami Vartiainen finished with 10 points and two steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press