Jurian Dixon scores 23 to propel UC Irvine past Weber State 79-70

By AP News

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — Jurian Dixon’s 23 points helped UC Irvine defeat Weber State 79-70 on Saturday night.

Dixon shot 7 for 13 (2 for 4 from 3-point range) and 7 of 8 from the free-throw line for the Anteaters (3-1). Derin Saran scored 15 points while shooting 4 of 9 from the field and 7 for 7 from the line, adding five rebounds. Tama Isaac had 14 points.

Edwin Suarez led the way for the Wildcats (1-3) with 13 points, six rebounds and two steals. Weber State also got 11 points and six rebounds from Trevor Henning. Viljami Vartiainen finished with 10 points and two steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

