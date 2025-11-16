Skip to main content
Osburn’s 27 lead Omaha past Southern Utah 90-85

By AP News

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Tony Osburn scored 27 points as Omaha beat Southern Utah 90-85 on Saturday.

Osburn shot 9 for 16 (2 for 6 from 3-point range) and 7 of 7 from the free-throw line for the Mavericks (1-3). Grant Stubblefield scored 15 points and added five rebounds, six assists, and six steals. Julian Margrave shot 4 for 4 from beyond the arc to finish with 12 points.

Elijah Duval finished with 20 points and five assists for the Thunderbirds (1-3). Zach Bell added 20 points and two steals for Southern Utah. Jaiden Feroah finished with 16 points, nine rebounds and two blocks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

