Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Rain
Sponsored By:

Caden Lewis scores 19 to propel Villanova over Duquesne 87-77

Sponsored by:
By AP News

BRYN MAWR, Pa. (AP) — Acaden Lewis’ 19 points helped Villanova defeat Duquesne 87-77 on Saturday night.

Lewis also added six assists for the Wildcats (3-1). Bryce Lindsay scored 18 points, shooting 6 for 12 (3 for 8 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line. Matthew Hodge shot 5 for 13 (2 for 6 from 3-point range) and 3 of 3 from the free-throw line to finish with 15 points.

Tarence Guinyard led the way for the Dukes (3-1) with 30 points, four assists and two steals. Jimmie Williams added 18 points.

Villanova took the lead with 4:49 left in the first half and did not trail again. Lindsay had 11 points in the first half to help put them ahead 45-35 at the break. Villanova used a 13-0 run in the second half to build a 21-point lead.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.