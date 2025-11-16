Skip to main content
Amari McCottry scores 20 as Saint Louis defeats Grand Canyon 78-64

By AP News

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Amari McCottry’s 20 points helped Saint Louis defeat Grand Canyon 78-64 on Saturday night.

McCottry also had five rebounds for the Billikens (4-0). Robbie Avila scored 14 points, going 5 of 10 (4 for 7 from 3-point range).

The Antelopes (2-2) were led in scoring by Makaih Williams, who finished with 20 points. Jaden Henley added 12 points.

Saint Louis took the lead for good with 16:25 left in the first half. The score was 38-29 at halftime, with McCottry racking up 10 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

