Landon Brown’s two touchdowns runs help Sam Houston hold off Delaware 26-23

HOUSTON (AP) — Landon Brown rushed for 109 yards and two touchdowns to help Sam Houston hold on for a 26-23 victory over Delaware on Saturday night.

Nick Minicucci scored on a 7-yard run late in the first quarter to give Delaware (5-5, 3-4 Conference USA) a 7-0 lead and Nate Reed’s 37-yard field goal made it 10-0 midway through the second.

Brown had a 2-yard touchdown run for Sam Houston (2-8, 1-5) and Christian Pavon kicked a 33-yard field goal on the final play of the first half to tie it 10-all.

Brown had a 62-yard touchdown run in between 33- and 48-yard fields goals by Pavon and the Bearkats led 23-10 after three quarters.

Pavon kicked another 48-yarder before Viron Ellison Jr. ran it in from 3 yards out for the Blue Hens to cut it to 26-16. Delaware closed within three on Minicucci’s 26-yard touchdown pass to Max Patterson with 2:36 to go.

The Blue Hens recovered an onside kick at the Sam Houston 43 and Minicucci drove them to the 12. Dylan Frazier sacked Minicucci for a 7-yard loss on second down, and Minicucci failed to connect on third down. Reed missed a potential tying 36-yard field goal with 21 seconds left to end the rally.

Landon Locke completed 16 of 38 passes for 213 yards for Sam Houston. Brown did his damage on 10 carries.

Minicucci finished with 338 yards on 24-for-36 passing with an interception. Sean Wilson had nine receptions for 162 yards. Ellison rushed 19 times for 97 yards.

