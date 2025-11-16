Belmont defeats Oral Roberts 83-60

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Tyler Lundblade had 15 points in Belmont’s 83-60 victory over Oral Roberts on Saturday.

Lundblade shot 5 for 13 (2 for 7 from 3-point range) and 3 of 3 from the free-throw line for Belmont (3-0). Lundblade scored a team-high 11 points in the second half.

Brigham Rogers added 14 points Jabez Jenkins had 13 for the Bruins.

The Golden Eagles (1-3) were led by Ty Harper, who posted 20 points and three steals. Ofri Naveh added 10 points and two steals for Oral Roberts. Jack Turner also had 10 points.

Belmont took the lead with 5:17 remaining in the first half and did not trail again. Rogers led the Bruins with 10 points in the first half to help put them up 42-39 at the break. Belmont extended its lead to 66-48 during the second half, fueled by an 11-0 scoring run.

