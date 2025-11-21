Banks’ double-double powers unbeaten Iowa to 93–54 win over Chicago State

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Tavion Banks scored 16 points to go with 10 rebounds, powering Iowa to a 93–54 win over Chicago State on Thursday night to stay unbeaten.

Iowa (5–0) controlled the game early, leading 40–24 at half, then buried the Cougars with a decisive second-half push. Cooper Koch opened the surge with a layup and a corner 3-pointer, Bennett Stirtz followed with another 3 and Banks capped the run with a putback dunk that pushed the lead to 52–28. The margin never dipped below 20 again.

The Hawkeyes overwhelmed Chicago State, shooting 57% from the field, hitting 12 3s and piling up 26 assists on 33 makes. The bench poured in 50 points, led by Alvaro Folgueiras’ 14 points, six rebounds and four assists.

Koch finished with 10, while Stirtz posted nine points, six assists and five rebounds. Iowa also won the glass 37–22 and forced 11 turnovers.

Chicago State (0–6) got 19 points from Marcus Tankersley and 12 from CJ Ray, but the Cougars shot just 2-for-11 from deep and couldn't keep pace as Iowa's depth and pace.