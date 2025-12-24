Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Cloudy
60.6 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Villanova turns back Seton Hall 64-56 in Wildcats’ Big East Conference opener

Sponsored by:
By AP News

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Acaden Lewis had 16 points and Villanova beat Seton Hall 64-56 in the Wildcats’ Big East Conference opener on Tuesday night.

Lewis added five rebounds and three steals for the Wildcats (10-2, 1-0). Bryce Lindsay hit three 3-pointers and scored 15, while Matthew Hodge hit two 3-pointers and scored 12.

Elijah Fisher had 13 points to lead the Pirates (11-2, 1-1), who saw a five-game win streak end. Josh Rivera added 10 points and A.J. Staton-McCray scored nine.

Villanova took the lead for good with 6:53 to go in the first half. The score was 31-27 at halftime with Lindsay racking up eight points. Villanova used a 16-0 run in the second half to build a 47-29 advantage with 14:11 left.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.