Trio leads St. John’s to 85-59 victory over Harvard

By AP News

Zuby Ejiofor, Bryce Hopkins and Ian Jackson all finished with 14 points to lead St. John’s to an 85-59 victory over Harvard on Tuesday night.

Ejiofor added nine rebounds for the Red Storm (8-4). Hopkins made 6 of 9 shots with a 3-pointer and Jackson sank 4 of 8 from 3-point range.

The Crimson (6-7) were led in scoring by Chandler Pigge, who finished with 13 points. Robert Hinton added 12 points.

St. John’s took the lead for good with 5:08 left in the first half. The score was 46-33 at halftime, with Ejiofor racking up 10 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

