Hardy scores 20, Jessamy hits winner as Cal State Bakersfield rallies to beat Idaho 64-63

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (AP) — CJ Hardy scored 20 points and Ronald Jessamy sank a go-ahead 17-footer with two seconds left to rally Cal State Bakersfield to a 64-63 victory over Idaho on Tuesday.

Hardy went 8 of 15 from the field (3 for 8 from 3-point range) for the Roadrunners (6-8). Jaden Alexander and AJ George both scored 10 with Alexander addding six rebounds.

Brody Rowbury finished with 20 points and nine rebounds to lead the Vandals (8-5). Kolton Mitchell added 17 points and five assists, while Biko Johnson scored 13.

Cal State Bakersfield led 26-23 at halftime. Rowbury hit a jumper to give Idaho a one-point lead with 15 seconds remaining.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press