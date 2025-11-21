No. 10 TCU women win school-record 28th consecutive home game, 80-32 over Tarleton State

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Marta Suarez had 20 points and 10 rebounds, Olivia Miles scored 18 points and No. 10 TCU won its school-record 28th consecutive home game, beating Tarleton State 80-32 on Thursday night.

The Horned Frogs (5-0) haven’t lost in Schollmaier Arena since falling 77-52 to West Virginia on Feb. 13, 2024. They had matched their previous record of 27 home wins in a row, from January 2008 to December 2010, with a 122-39 win over Tennessee State in their previous home game on Nov. 12 — the most lopsided victory in school history.

TCU was coming off a 69-59 win at then-No. 10 N.C. State on Sunday for its first win on the road against a ranked nonconference opponent since January 2011. That was the only road game so far this season for the Frogs.

Tarleton State’s only lead was 1-0 on Elodie Lutbert’s free throw in the opening minute. A 3-pointer by Miles started a run of 15 consecutive points to put the Frogs firmly in control for the rest of the night.

Taylor Bigby also had 18 points, and Donovyn Hunter scored 10 for TCU. They both made more than 20 starts last season, when the Frogs won a school-record 34 games and the Big 12 title and made it to the Elite Eight of the women’s NCAA Tournament.

Lutberg had a team-high seven points for the Texans on 3-of-15 shooting from the field. She made only the first of her seven free-throw attempts.

Up next

TCU plays another in-state foe at home Sunday, hosting UTRGV. Tarleton plays Tuesday night at Texas State.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball

By STEPHEN HAWKINS

AP Sports Writer