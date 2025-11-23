Tarleton State edges Austin Peay 45-44 in OT on failed 2-point try, wins United Athletic Conference

STEPHENVILLE, Texas (AP) — Chris Parson accounted for six Austin Peay touchdowns on Saturday, but he overthrew an open receiver in the flat on a two-point conversion in overtime and Tarleton State escaped with a 45-44 victory, earning the Texans their first conference title as a Division I school.

Corbin Poston kicked a 41-yard field goal with 4 seconds left to pull Tarleton State (11-1, 7-1 United Athletic Conference) even at 38, forcing OT. Victor Gabalis threw a 27-yard touchdown pass on the Texans’ second play for a 45-38 lead.

Parson scored on a 25-yard first-down run before misfiring on the two-point try. The redshirt sophomore had a career day for Austin Peay (7-5, 4-4), completing 17 of 30 passes for 293 yards and four touchdowns with one interception. He also rushed 21 times for 194 yards and two scores.

Gabalis totaled 311 yards on 23-for-44 passing. Tylan Hines rushed 19 times for a career-high 215 yards and his 40-yard touchdown run evened the score at 28-all early in the third quarter. Cody Jackson caught 10 passes for 116 yards and two touchdowns. Trevon West hauled in six passes for 100 yards and a score.

Parson had a 51-yard run on the first play from scrimmage for Austin Peay. He threw a 14-yard touchdown pass to Shemar Kirk two plays later for a 7-0 lead. Parson followed with three touchdown passes to Kamari Maxwell covering 8, 45 and 12 yards to put the Governors up 28-14 at halftime.

Gabalis had a 35-yard touchdown pass to West prior to Hines’ long scoring run that tied it.

The tie lasted five plays before Parson raced 24 yards for a touchdown on the sixth, and Austin Peay took a 35-28 lead into the final quarter. Gabalis tied it 35-all on a 7-yard run with 3:33 remaining.

