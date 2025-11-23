Central Arkansas defeats Eastern Washington 92-65

CONWAY, Ark. (AP) — Camren Hunter scored 19 points in Central Arkansas’ 92-65 win against Eastern Washington on Sunday.

Hunter shot 8 of 13 from the field, including 2 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 1 for 3 from the line for the Bears (2-4). Ty Robinson added 18 points and had five rebounds and five steals. Luke Moore finished with 12 points.

Isaiah Moses led the Eagles (1-5) in scoring, finishing with 17 points. Johnny Radford added 14 points and two steals for Eastern Washington. Tyler Powell also had nine points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press