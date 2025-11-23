Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Mostly Clear
57.7 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Central Arkansas defeats Eastern Washington 92-65

Sponsored by:
By AP News

CONWAY, Ark. (AP) — Camren Hunter scored 19 points in Central Arkansas’ 92-65 win against Eastern Washington on Sunday.

Hunter shot 8 of 13 from the field, including 2 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 1 for 3 from the line for the Bears (2-4). Ty Robinson added 18 points and had five rebounds and five steals. Luke Moore finished with 12 points.

Isaiah Moses led the Eagles (1-5) in scoring, finishing with 17 points. Johnny Radford added 14 points and two steals for Eastern Washington. Tyler Powell also had nine points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.