Charlotte edges Division II Shaw 83-79

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Anton Bonke scored 17 points as Charlotte beat Division II opponent Shaw 83-79 on Sunday.

Bonke had 13 rebounds for the 49ers (3-3). Dezayne Mingo added 13 points while going 5 of 11 (1 for 6 from 3-point range) while they also had five assists. Ben Bradford shot 4 of 7 from the field, including 0 for 3 from 3-point range, and went 5 for 6 from the line to finish with 13 points, while adding five assists and four steals.

Avery Huggins led the way for the Bears with 23 points and two blocks. Alijah England added 16 points and five steals for Shaw. Darius Abraham also had 14 points.

Bonke scored 12 points in the first half and Charlotte went into the break trailing 40-39. Charlotte used a 13-2 second-half run to erase a three-point deficit and take the lead at 74-66 with 4:22 left in the half before finishing off the victory. Bradford scored 10 second-half points.

___

By The Associated Press